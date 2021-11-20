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Tucker: Here Is What Biden’s Relatives Told Me About His Cognitive Decline
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253 views • November 20, 2021
Tucker Carlson Reveals What Biden’s Relatives Have Told Him About Joe’s Cognitive Decline

Guy Benson sat down with Tucker Carlson at the Patriot Awards in Florida. He asked Tucker Carlson about a new poll showing that a plurality of Americans do not believe President Biden has the mental fitness for the job. What Carlson revealed in response is noteworthy.

Tucker: "I know a bunch of members of his family and some a couple of them very well. And I knew for a fact that certain members of the family were very concerned about his cognitive ability. They didn’t expect him to get the nomination. Nobody did. And he got it and they were freaked out about it. That’s…I’m not speculating. I know that for a fact. So I knew that the family believed he was in cognitive decline. So there’s that and that’s news. That’s news."

Tucker went on to say the most 'totally evil' thing President Joe Biden has done to date is to say 'we are running out of patience for you people that do not have the vaccine' and to declare the unvaccinated responsible for the pandemic. He shared his opinion which is against mandates.
Guy Benson (@guypbenson)
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tucker carlsonbidensenilitycognitive ability
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