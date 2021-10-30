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The Truth will set us free
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111 views • October 30, 2021
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1. The Truth will set us free. Some good thoughts from Max Igan.
https://www.brighteon.com/c0e7d395-d3ee-417f-a3dc-64c725daab59
2. Leo Zagami joins The Alex Jones to break down the state of the Vatican and their pursuit of AI and transhumanism in regards to religion. The satanist pope proves more and more that he serves Lucifer and NWO.
https://www.brighteon.com/a8cb574c-2b5c-420d-86d9-e30b52aac4cc
3. Aaron Russo's Warning of The New World Order. Rockefeller insider exposes the microchip agenda, the Mark of the Beast.
https://www.brighteon.com/a1c8f686-892c-4d49-a118-6ad4fb31ce11
4. Dr Carrie Madej about LUCIFERace - The Luciferian Race component in the vaccine
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5. ECO-INSANITY! CNN demands we CUT DOWN healthy trees and bury them in mass graves to save the planet from carbon dioxide.
https://www.brighteon.com/5046bda9-741b-4d9b-9c21-bb6df14700ef
1. The Truth will set us free. Some good thoughts from Max Igan.
https://www.brighteon.com/c0e7d395-d3ee-417f-a3dc-64c725daab59
2. Leo Zagami joins The Alex Jones to break down the state of the Vatican and their pursuit of AI and transhumanism in regards to religion. The satanist pope proves more and more that he serves Lucifer and NWO.
https://www.brighteon.com/a8cb574c-2b5c-420d-86d9-e30b52aac4cc
3. Aaron Russo's Warning of The New World Order. Rockefeller insider exposes the microchip agenda, the Mark of the Beast.
https://www.brighteon.com/a1c8f686-892c-4d49-a118-6ad4fb31ce11
4. Dr Carrie Madej about LUCIFERace - The Luciferian Race component in the vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/18a1ef9a-9394-4501-8727-b1c8acc6c6ad
5. ECO-INSANITY! CNN demands we CUT DOWN healthy trees and bury them in mass graves to save the planet from carbon dioxide.
https://www.brighteon.com/5046bda9-741b-4d9b-9c21-bb6df14700ef
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