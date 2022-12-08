The Shepherd's Calling📢

There is a hierarchy within the Body of Christ. This mechanism was instituted by God for the care and well being of The Church, The Fellowship, and The Family. To work within these guidelines produces a safe and secure environment for spiritual growth. We will cover this and how this relates to the leaders in the church. We will compare this to the response of the fellowship concerning the care of the leadership, and the need for the body to abide within these guidelines. It all starts with Jesus as the Head of The Church. Lance McClintock #Pastor #Pastoral #Shepherd #Flock #Church

