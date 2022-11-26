Create New Account
Power to the People Gets it Backwards
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Saturday |

We’ve all heard or seen the slogan, but TO is the wrong word, by far. Under the system and principles of the founders and old revolutionaries, all power comes FROM the people - and they don’t need to ask, or demand, that they get that power back. They just need to take it.

Path to Liberty: Nov 26, 2022

JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/

Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/

Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211

