Power to the People Gets it Backwards

We’ve all heard or seen the slogan, but TO is the wrong word, by far. Under the system and principles of the founders and old revolutionaries, all power comes FROM the people - and they don’t need to ask, or demand, that they get that power back. They just need to take it.

Path to Liberty: Nov 26, 2022

