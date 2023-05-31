Create New Account
Tonight, 31st of May at 20h15 WDR/Markt
Karine Savard
Published 17 hours ago

This is for the german speakers, but maybe just by watching you'll catch some of the emotional situation we're all in. They might air only a few minutes and maybe they didn't select my part of the interview, but I think exposing what is happening to all of us here is a good thing. 

https://www.brighteon.com/09cf5c9c-08e7-4118-98d2-65980616d1e8


evictionsthe love for money is the root of all evilfinancial losspaying for demolishing our own housesreplace recreational houses by expensive rentals

