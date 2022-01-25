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GOD'S PURPOSE IN TRIALS
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Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 1:2-4. Trials can be a real test of trust in God. But when we meet them with the right attitude, they serve to prove the quality of that faith. They know that God is the Lord of all. And they know that he will help them. God has allowed the trials to come. This is to prove their trust in God and to make their faith stronger. So when trials come, Christians can have pure joy. That is because they know that they can overcome the trials. Each time they overcome they are stronger to fight the next trials.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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