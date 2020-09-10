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Prayers and Tears Avert Assassination - Prophet Tracy Cooke
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15 views • September 10, 2020
Prophet Tracy Cooke brought a prophetic message from the LORD on a Sid Roth broadcast. Sid had Tracy and Kevin Zadai on a special live broadcast on Sept. 9/20 which revealed what will happen in the US during this next year. A planned assassination has been averted as the result of prayers and tears. The full broadcast can be seen on Sid's Facebook page, Sid Roth It's Supernatural. This is a 'must-see' anointed broadcast featuring three respected men of God.
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