LIVE explosive removed from soldier’s body

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RT
November 11, 2022
A unique operation was carried out by a team of Russian military surgeons wearing bulletproof vests who successfully extracted a live explosive from a wounded soldier’s body
Details: https://on.rt.com/c4xw
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