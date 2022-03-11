BRUTAL BOMBING SHOCKS THE WORLD - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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corbettreport
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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220310/
This week on the New World Next Week: if a bomb falls on a Yemen child, does the media notice; ESG is a corporate social credit score; and Biden signs an executive order on crypto and CBDC