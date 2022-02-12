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RUSSIA WILL LIBERATE UKRAINE, FINISH THE WAR AND REMOVE THE NAZI's THERE - Tejas In Donbass
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390 views • February 12, 2022
This is the latest from Russell, made February 6, 2022. I also posted another video from this same day about a week ago.
Thank you for making this video and be safe, RussellTexasBentley on BitChute.
Russian "invasion"? I thought they said Russia "invaded" 8 years ago in 2014! So now, what? Not "invasion", LIBERATION! Russia can handle NATO in a week, if NATO is dumb enough to fight, but they not - too chicken. Russia can handle Ukraine in a weekend, and meet you in Kiev for lunch on Monday. And about time, too. Nobody likes nazis, except other nazis, and we got something fo' they ass! ;)
Thank you for making this video and be safe, RussellTexasBentley on BitChute.
Russian "invasion"? I thought they said Russia "invaded" 8 years ago in 2014! So now, what? Not "invasion", LIBERATION! Russia can handle NATO in a week, if NATO is dumb enough to fight, but they not - too chicken. Russia can handle Ukraine in a weekend, and meet you in Kiev for lunch on Monday. And about time, too. Nobody likes nazis, except other nazis, and we got something fo' they ass! ;)
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