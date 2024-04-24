Flu vaccine loaded with retroviruses, AIDS-causing pathogens.

Dr Judy Mikovits: The flu deaths last year just yesterday, these corrupt Centers for Disease Control said 80,000 people in America died from influenza last year, the flu. No they didn't! Those weren't documented as influenza, the virus, those were documented as any kind of lung infection. It could have been anything! It could have been anything! And then this is how we manipulate the numbers to convince people to be afraid of something. Why? You know, it's the shot causing the illness,

Rizza Islam: Judy, this information has been heavy so far. And I'm making this a point, because I'm a black man in the Nation of Islam, standing with a Caucasian woman. And she is saying the same things that we have been saying for a very long time, the most Honorable Elijah Muhammad has been saying, and Minister Farrakhan has been saying, and the same science, the same truth is right here, and she said the same thing, but she was silenced and prevented from saying this. So you, you thought we were crazy when we said all these things, but the people who have been doing this research, were simply, they were shut up for a very long time. But now she's able to speak on this. So, flu vaccine. They're doing a heavy push on the flu vaccine. What can you tell the people regarding that?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Well, essentially, everything about the flu vaccine every year is fraud. What we've learned is that if you've ever had the flu, or you've ever had a flu vaccine, you're as protected as you're ever going to get. And that means you'll get a lesser case of flu. So you don't need an annual one. It's loaded with toxins. It's loaded with mouse retroviruses. AIDS-like viruses. And it's only a matter of time before you get sick because you're getting this every single year!

Rizza Islam: Now wait a minute, did you just say that the flu vaccine is loaded with not only retroviruses but mouse-like AIDS-causing?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Yeah. Pathogens!

Rizza Islam: Wow, okay.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Those are the retroviruses.

Rizza Islam: That's the same one

Dr Judy Mikovits: Yes, because the flu vaccines, they are RNA vaccines. And just the science of it says you can't get one out without taking the antigen out. And so they know they're contaminated. So that's, those are the RNA. Those are the vaccines where the most damage is. And that's where blacks have less ability to degrade it. So because their enzyme doesn't degrade as efficiently in 13% of the United States, largely in blacks. This is why they're more susceptible to vaccine injuries including because it's building up: you're getting it every year, and they can’t degrade last year’s and they can't function. So eventually, two or three years, they're down for the count and seriously ill contributing to all kinds of neuroimmune inflammatory autoimmune diseases, and cancer and prostate cancer. These are the discoveries that we made...

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/10/2018