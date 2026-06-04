Decentralize.TV - Episode 113 – June 04, 26 - Jonathan Emord and Robert Verkerk on the Urgent Fight for Health Freedom

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- Decentralized TV Introduction and Nostalgia (0:00)
- Introduction of Guests and Overview of Health Freedom (3:11)
- Challenges of Decentralization and Government Control (5:59)
- The Arizona Statement and Its Importance (8:58)
- Economic Principles and the Youth's Misunderstanding (13:04)
- Regulatory Barriers and the Role of the FDA (18:27)
- The Impact of Food Shortages and the Role of Local Growing (34:33)
- The Role of Public Health and the Importance of Nutrition (46:21)
- The Future of Health and the Role of Decentralization (47:21)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (47:43)
- Discussion on Food and Health (48:07)
- Challenges of Type 2 Diabetes (49:28)
- Introduction to Bright Answers.ai (1:24:10)
- Bright Learn.ai and Free Resources (1:25:33)
- Promotion of Natural Medicine and Prevention (1:27:36)
- Introduction to UNA and Its Benefits (1:29:05)
- Technical and Historical Remarks (1:33:30)
- Future Plans and Improvements (1:37:41)
- Closing Remarks and Call to Action (1:41:01)
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