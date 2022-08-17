Taiwan Claims That the Footage of the CCP Air Force Coming To Close to the Penghu Islands Was Bluffing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p19rac2a8
08/16/2022 According to Reuters, Taiwan claims that the military drill footage of the CCP Air Force coming to close to the Penghu Islands released by the Chinese military was bragging, the Chinese aircrafts were not even close to those islands