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Bob Kudla- The [CB] Just Tipped Their Hands, Conspiracy No More
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81 views • February 24, 2022
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Today's Guest: Bob Kudla
Bob is the created and owner of Trade Genius Academy. Bob begins the conversation talking about Ukraine, fuel prices are going to move higher and the people will not blame Ukraine, the D’s have backed themselves into a corner. The [CB] tipped their hands in Canada, they should their true agenda and now the people know the truth and their plan. The recession will most likely occur in 2023.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Most of artwork that are included with these videos have been created by X22 Report and they are used as a representation of the subject matter. The representative artwork included with these videos shall not be construed as the actual events that are taking place.
Intro Video Music: YouTube Free Music: Cataclysmic Molten Core by Jingle Punks
Intro Music: YouTube Free Music: Warrior Strife by Jingle Punks
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
The X22 Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
$50 OFF 4-WEEK KIT
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
Learn How To Trade The Markets The Same Way I Did:
http://www.tradegeniusacademy.com
Use Promo Code "PRESIDENTS" for 40% OFF non bundled items
Today's Guest: Bob Kudla
Bob is the created and owner of Trade Genius Academy. Bob begins the conversation talking about Ukraine, fuel prices are going to move higher and the people will not blame Ukraine, the D’s have backed themselves into a corner. The [CB] tipped their hands in Canada, they should their true agenda and now the people know the truth and their plan. The recession will most likely occur in 2023.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Most of artwork that are included with these videos have been created by X22 Report and they are used as a representation of the subject matter. The representative artwork included with these videos shall not be construed as the actual events that are taking place.
Intro Video Music: YouTube Free Music: Cataclysmic Molten Core by Jingle Punks
Intro Music: YouTube Free Music: Warrior Strife by Jingle Punks
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
The X22 Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
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