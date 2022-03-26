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Hunter Biden Financed Bio Labs in Ukraine
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1 view • March 26, 2022
Another crime ignored by Washington and our state controlled media. "Hunter Biden & Soros linked to Ukraine biolabs" - RT
"The Rosemont Seneca investment fund, led by Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, is involved in financing biological laboratories in Ukraine, Chief of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces Igor Kirillov said on Thursday.
The White House warned this week that the Kremlin's latest conspiracy theory could be a prelude to a chemical or biological attack that Russia would blame on the U.S. or Ukraine.
US Embassy in Ukraine has reportedly removed information related to such labs since the beginning of Russia-Ukraine conflicts." - ShanghaiEye
"The Rosemont Seneca investment fund, led by Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, is involved in financing biological laboratories in Ukraine, Chief of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces Igor Kirillov said on Thursday.
The White House warned this week that the Kremlin's latest conspiracy theory could be a prelude to a chemical or biological attack that Russia would blame on the U.S. or Ukraine.
US Embassy in Ukraine has reportedly removed information related to such labs since the beginning of Russia-Ukraine conflicts." - ShanghaiEye
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