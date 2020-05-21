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THE CANCER COVER-UP
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145 views • May 21, 2020
Why has orthodox medicine waged war against a non drug approach to cancer? And what is Vitamin B17? You need to look it up!
G. Edward Griffin testifies to the hidden economic and power agenda of those who dominate the medical establishment.
Watch the full testimony https://commission.itnj.org
G. Edward Griffin testifies to the hidden economic and power agenda of those who dominate the medical establishment.
Watch the full testimony https://commission.itnj.org
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