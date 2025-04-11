BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How We Hope To Create Jobs & Support Young Moms in El Salvador
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
11 views • 3 weeks ago

💕 Our hearts are in El Salvador, and this is why! 💕

Today, I’m sharing an exciting and emotional update on our future plans in El Salvador and how they connect to Casa de Vida, an amazing program supporting pregnant teens. When we first visited in 2023, we looked into adoption, but God led us down a different path—one that will allow us to help even more children and young mothers.

Bob McDonell founded Casa de Vida to support girls aged 9-17 who have been abandoned or abused and need a safe place to stay during their pregnancy. With education, job training, and life skills, this program is changing lives, and we want to be part of that mission!

Our vision for El Salvador:

 🏨 Buying a hotel to provide jobs and housing for young mothers

 👶 Creating a childcare center for their babies

 💻 Offering job training in hospitality, business, computer science, and more

 🔨 Opening a workshop for woodworking & welding training for orphans

🙏 Please pray that our motel in Canada sells soon so we can make this dream a reality! If you or someone you know is interested in buying, contact us at [email protected].

💡 Want to help?

 📞 Interested in mission work? Contact Bob at (503) 437-0606

 🤱 Volunteer to snuggle babies! Monday to Friday, 2:00-5:00 PM see https://www.micasakids.org/


 💖 Share this video to spread awareness!

🎥 Watch till the end to see the incredible work being done & how you can be part of it!

🔔 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates on our journey!

📌 Follow Our Journey:


📺 Follow me on Twitter! 👉 https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

📺 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]


Chapters

00:00Baby Snuggling at Casa de Vida

00:25Scouting Trip 2023

00:54Genesis

01:35Tour of girls rooms

02:12Our Future Plans

03:21Mi Casa Kids

04:34About the teen girls

04:50New office plans

07:45Mission Trip Rooms

09:36Miracle of God

13:16Cost of Running the Home

16:28Girls Demographics

18:09Donations and Future Plans for Casa de Vida

