How We Hope To Create Jobs & Support Young Moms in El Salvador

💕 Our hearts are in El Salvador, and this is why! 💕
Today, I’m sharing an exciting and emotional update on our future plans in El Salvador and how they connect to Casa de Vida, an amazing program supporting pregnant teens. When we first visited in 2023, we looked into adoption, but God led us down a different path—one that will allow us to help even more children and young mothers.
Bob McDonell founded Casa de Vida to support girls aged 9-17 who have been abandoned or abused and need a safe place to stay during their pregnancy. With education, job training, and life skills, this program is changing lives, and we want to be part of that mission!
Our vision for El Salvador:
🏨 Buying a hotel to provide jobs and housing for young mothers
👶 Creating a childcare center for their babies
💻 Offering job training in hospitality, business, computer science, and more
🔨 Opening a workshop for woodworking & welding training for orphans
