HEGEL, NIETZSCHE AND THE BIRTH OF MURDER!

I have a question related to my relationship and, I guess, life in general. My girlfriend and I share a lot of values, but there are things that we do not agree on. My girlfriend is religious and soon to be a government worker. I am not religious, but I love her religiosity and her tendency not to inflict that on others. We agree about the ideas of peaceful parenting about which we have talked a lot.

The thing that I don't like is the fact that her dream job includes her to be government worker.

Not sure how to approach the situation.



1:30

You use a precise definition of philosophy that may exclude some popular historical figures generally considered philosophers. For example Hegelian dialectic is not a conventional form of logical argumentation yet Hegelianism is popularly considered philosophy. Friedrich Nietzsche uses a lot of mythological symbolism in his writing, which really isn't an argument. Do you accept their work as philosophy? Do you accept the concept of schools of philosophy? What is the boundary between philosophy and other forms of thinking and intellectual investigation? Do you consider forms of thinking or intellectual investigation other than philosophy, as valid or valuable?



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