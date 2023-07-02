Create New Account
The Secret Government of the United States Part 4
A man named Sarti died in a french prison in 1984 but not before he drew a map of the Dallas Tx sewers and described a safehouse he and several other mob assassins stayed in 1963, all members of a CIA  mob syndicate called "The Octopus" the same group behind....JEFFREY EPSTEIN. George Bush Sr was present in Dallas Tx on the day JFK was shot, its a matter of police record that he was detained for a short while  and eventually became head of the CIA and at the same time head of "The Octopus" where names like William Barr, Bill Clinton and Jeffery Epstein materialise.

