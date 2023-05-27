https://gettr.com/post/p2hzd5m1865

0525 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show

Christopher Wray(FBI Director) actually spent 12 years as a partner with King and Spalding in the Atlanta office. He became a lawyer for CCP Vice Chairman Wang Qishan's Global Conglomerate, HNA. And Christopher Wray was representing a CCP-controlled company. Before that, he was Miles Guo's lawyer, and he discontinued the service with Miles Guo because of a big conflict of interest.

Christopher Wray(FBI局长)在King and Spalding的亚特兰大办事处做了12年的合伙人。而在当时他成为中共副主席王岐山的全球企业海航集团(HNA)的律师。而Christopher Wray代表一家中共控制的公司。而在这之前，他其实是郭文贵先生的一名律师。而他与郭文贵先生的服务中断了，因为有很大的利益冲突。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@realamvoice @stevegruber

@nfscspeaks @nicole7749

@mosenglish @moschinese



