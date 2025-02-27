A Struggle for Land & Identity in Beit Ummar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation authorities have issued demolition orders for 45 homes and facilities in the village of Beit Ummar, located north of Hebron. Hundreds of Palestinians reside in the homes that are slated for demolition.
Interviews: Rami Alqam, Homeowner & Yousef Abu Maria, Political Activist
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 27/01/2025
