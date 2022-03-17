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Irish MEP Clare Daly On Sick Satanic Western Hypocrisy! [16.03.2022]
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30 views • March 17, 2022
Note: As usual, the idiot here as many others again does not give links to verification where he has retrieved this video to allow people to do their own research!
Therefor he take all the credit himself... Is he in this fight only for the money (like Judas) and Fame?
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Clare Daly: https://claredaly.ie
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“My God, [Afghans] must be wondering what makes their humanitarian crisis so unimportant. Is it the colour of their skin?”
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EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish has become the website where intelligent, free thinkers, seeking the truth, obtain their up-to-date articles, news stories, videos, and much more.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
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With more than 1,000 articles, news stories, and videos published every month.
Acquired from independent and reliable sources, on a completely ad-free website.
There are now over 10,000 informative posts that have been published and archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
24/7 News March: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-March-2022
24/7 News Archive By Year / Month: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-Archive
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From Dr. Vernon Coleman
Earth Newspaper – A Major Source of Information
If you’re looking for a cache of information about covid-19 I suggest you take a look at EarthNewspaper.com which contains over 2,250 articles [now over 4,000] about covid-19 – it is said to be the largest archive of covid-19 articles and videos online and I believe it. We are fighting a war and EarthNewspaper.com is a valuable asset in the war – an asset too often under-estimated. The site’s tagline is `All the Honest News Fit to Publish’. If you’re looking for a way to help the Resistance Movement I suggest you subscribe and make a donation to EarthNewspaper.com
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles, news stories, and videos, with over 4,000 posts.
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
EarthNewspaper.com
Ten articles, news stories, and videos are published daily.
Over 5,900 posts have been published and archived.
These posts are achieved, and are searchable by over 1,100 categories.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
EarthNewspaper.com 24/7 News And Archive
Twenty-five articles, news stories, and videos are published throughout the day.
24/7 News March: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-March-2022
Over 3,500 posts have been published and archived.
24/7 News Archive By Year / Month: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-Archive
Gab.com/EarthNewspaper.com
Subscribe To The Free Speech Social Media Channel
Over 8,500 articles and videos posted, and 35 new daily.
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Therefor he take all the credit himself... Is he in this fight only for the money (like Judas) and Fame?
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
33789 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pqKReTRG5Njw/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/earthnewspaper/
Clare Daly: https://claredaly.ie
Middle East Eye: https://MiddleEastEye.net
Support Honest Independent Media: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
EarthNewspaper Daily Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
35 Articles And Videos Published Daily: https://EarthNewspaper.com
24/7 News March: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-March-2022
24/7 News Archive: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-Archive
Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
Gab Dozens Of New Posts Added Daily: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers
Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog
Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed
Have News / Videos Contact: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact
Hundreds Of Links To Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Hundreds Of Quotes: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Many New Videos Published Daily: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Support My Work SubscribeStar: https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewpaper
“My God, [Afghans] must be wondering what makes their humanitarian crisis so unimportant. Is it the colour of their skin?”
Archives:
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/ireland
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/war
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/ukraine
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/afghanistan
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/russia
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/america
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/frauds
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/journalism
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/political
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/propaganda
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/jews
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/rothschild-family
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/talmud
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/videos
My name is Mark R. Elsis, and I publish:
https://EarthNewspaper.com, https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper and https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish has become the website where intelligent, free thinkers, seeking the truth, obtain their up-to-date articles, news stories, videos, and much more.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Thirty-five articles, news stories, and videos are published throughout the day.
With more than 1,000 articles, news stories, and videos published every month.
Acquired from independent and reliable sources, on a completely ad-free website.
There are now over 10,000 informative posts that have been published and archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
24/7 News March: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-March-2022
24/7 News Archive By Year / Month: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-Archive
Subscribe To The EarthNewspaper.com Daily Newsletter
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
From Dr. Vernon Coleman
Earth Newspaper – A Major Source of Information
If you’re looking for a cache of information about covid-19 I suggest you take a look at EarthNewspaper.com which contains over 2,250 articles [now over 4,000] about covid-19 – it is said to be the largest archive of covid-19 articles and videos online and I believe it. We are fighting a war and EarthNewspaper.com is a valuable asset in the war – an asset too often under-estimated. The site’s tagline is `All the Honest News Fit to Publish’. If you’re looking for a way to help the Resistance Movement I suggest you subscribe and make a donation to EarthNewspaper.com
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles, news stories, and videos, with over 4,000 posts.
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
EarthNewspaper.com
Ten articles, news stories, and videos are published daily.
Over 5,900 posts have been published and archived.
These posts are achieved, and are searchable by over 1,100 categories.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
EarthNewspaper.com 24/7 News And Archive
Twenty-five articles, news stories, and videos are published throughout the day.
24/7 News March: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-March-2022
Over 3,500 posts have been published and archived.
24/7 News Archive By Year / Month: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-Archive
Gab.com/EarthNewspaper.com
Subscribe To The Free Speech Social Media Channel
Over 8,500 articles and videos posted, and 35 new daily.
https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
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