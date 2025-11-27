Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 27, 2025 - THANKSGIVING DAY special edition! Food, knowledge and interview highlights

- Campbell's Soup Scandal and Legal Action (0:11)

- Campbell's Soup Quality and Consumer Trust (4:36)

- Math Skills Crisis at UC San Diego (9:47)

- Impact of Wokeism on Education and Society (12:47)

- The Role of AI in Education (18:51)

- Introduction to Brighteon.ai and Book Generation Tool (25:40)

- Using Brighteon.ai to Generate a Book (25:57)

- Philosophy and Goals of Brighteon.ai (50:33)

- Highlights of Recent Interviews (55:38)

- AI and Vaccine Safety Research (58:25)

- Vaccine Forensics and Nonprofit Efforts (1:21:33)

- Chronic Disease Epidemic and Autism (1:23:28)

- Christianity and True Christian Religion (1:27:05)

- Awakening the Christ Within Virtual Summit (1:36:02)

- Brighteon AI and AI Models (1:39:12)

- Economic Outlook and Debt Crisis (1:54:52)

- Gold and Silver Market Stability (1:55:05)

- Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Market Dynamics (2:01:57)

- Wealth Preservation and Economic Forecasts (2:05:27)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/