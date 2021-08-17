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Kabul: It's the suits, not the boots. Sean Parnell with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
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50 views • August 17, 2021
Sebastian talks to U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania Sean Parnell - a highly decorated Ret. Captain who served in Afghanistan. They discuss how the Fall of Afghanistan should be blamed on the bureaucrats and politicians who botched the withdrawal, not the troops on the ground trying to execute it. He is a subject matter expert on Afghanistan (see bio below)

About SEAN: Upon graduation, Sean was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army and went on to Airborne and Ranger school, before joining the elite 10th Mountain Division.

Sean spent 485 days of fierce fighting along the Afghan-Pakistan border in 2006-2007, where he honed his unique leadership skills and welded his platoon into one of the most fierce and effective American fighting units in modern military history. Repeatedly outnumbered and outgunned by a foe whose avowed purpose was to overrun his platoon, Sean’s “Outlaws” battled furiously in the most rugged terrain on the planet—the towering Hindu Kush Mountains. Eighty-five percent of his platoon received Purple Hearts for wounds incurred in battle, but his men gave far more than they received. Outlaw Platoon killed over 350 enemy fighters in some of the biggest firefights of the Afghan War. His platoon remains one of the most decorated Army units since 9-11.

Sean was wounded in action on June 10, 2006, when his platoon was nearly overrun, for the first time, by a force that outnumbered them almost ten to one. Refusing to leave his men as they battled the enemy at point-blank range, Sean was knocked unconscious and wounded two more times during the firefight. After the June 10, 2006 battle, he continued to suffer from untreated head and neurological wounds. For weeks after, cerebral-spinal fluid leaked from his ears and nose while he continued to patrol with his men. His dedication to his men came at great personal cost: when he returned home following the ‘06 deployment, his wounds forced him from the Army, and he was medically discharged.

Sean retired a highly decorated Captain and was awarded two Bronze Stars, one for Valor and the Purple Heart.

https://parnellforsenate.com

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289

Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!
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veteranafghanistansebastian gorkaamerica firstsean parnell
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