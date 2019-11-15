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Dr.James Fitzer Interviews Wolfgang Halbig -Trust In Your Own Analytical Skills
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43 views • November 15, 2019
Dr. James Fetzer interviews Wolfgang Halbig about the False Flag staged event at Sandy Hook School. This was a closed school building due to lead and asbestos contamination. And nowhere did we see 600+ students on site....plus MANY more inconsistencies.
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