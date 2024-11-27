More soldiers fighting for Ukraine are fleeing faster especially from the Kursk border in an attempt to avoid Russian encirclement, or on another front. Just today on November 26, 2024, footage by Russian soldier's GoPro lens shows evidence, Ukrainian squad trying to escape and an armored vehicle abandoned at a location for unknown reasons. Russian soldiers approach and inspect the vehicle, where the driver and passengers have disappeared, which is likely to follow the forest belt because it is not according to plan. Inside the vehicle are some stolen equipment from civilians in Kursk, they left behind a washing machine, fan, kettle, keyboard and other devices, according to Russian military reports and as shown in the footage.

The fact that on the same day, Ukrainian soldiers tried to escape from Kursk faster than bullets and missiles, despite pro-Ukrainian media continuing to report progress by recycling old videos pretending that Ukraine is still effective, it does not help! Three another Ukrainian soldiers fled, deciding to leave their positions on foot. The arrival of Russian artillery at their positions with puffs of smoke, became the main reason to save themselves from further encirclement! This is the result of Ukrainian attempts to infiltrate Kursk, which is constantly under ambush by the landlords, Russian forces. On November 23, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Special Forces of the Crimean Paratroopers, carried out a prepared ambush on Ukrainian armored assault group in Sudzha district. One British Mastiff vehicle for the breakthrough was overturned by the attack, and liquidated about 20 enemy soldiers. Russian soldiers also took home a trophy, a Western-made Mastiff!

It is known, that Ukrainian soldiers are starting to pay a high price for Kiev's proxy war with the Western collective. They tend to fail to carry out combat actions in groups, are killed, wounded, abandoned, captured, and those who escaped are likely to survive. Kursk is a disaster for Kiev, they must immediately retreat or they need long-range missiles to cover their lack of troops.

