Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dancing gymnasts LuxOr
89 views
channel image
shipshard
Published 24 days ago |
Donate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjF01fNnud4 

How many years do you think you need to work on such a stretch?


Top dancing gymnasts - dance and fashion theater show ballet Show Luxor


Fashion and Dance Theater Show Luxor

The dance and gymnastics show "Lux'Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.

Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, unites exclusively high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who have devoted their entire lives to the world of fashion and dance.


Official accounts:

https://vk.com/show_luxor 



https://www.tiktok.com/@show_luxor 


https://www.instagram.com/show_luxor/ 



A series of videos from CMCproduction video studio:

"Stylish video" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc 


"The atmosphere of passion Show Luxor" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q 


Stylish Video Show Luxor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14 


Show Luxor (Video clip for the Luxor Show program) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY 



Full publication, a lot of photos, performances, recreation and personal life, videos, comments:

Dance and gymnastics show Show Luxor (Part 1)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsndkVPjlyTggyss 


Dance and gymnastics show Show Luxor (Part 2)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsqvOLFVEmdTTQK3 


Dance is your pulse. Luxor Show Ballet

https://dzen.ru/a/Yz7z5IchhEi-S30H 


LuxOr Fashion and Dance Theater Show Ballet

https://dzen.ru/a/Y0rasjcZkH6O-zR- 



Keywords
showmusicluxorbeautygirlsdancingsportsdancetopfashiontheaterdancergymnastballetchoreographystretchinggymnasticsstyleshow luxorluxor showshow girlsshow balletstylish showdance and gymnastics show

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket