THIS IS A BIGGER BAILOUT THAN 2008

THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY - TRILLIONS ARE BEING STOLEN AGAIN

2020 - THE QUIET REMOVAL OF FRACTIONAL RESERVE BANKING

https://tinyurl.com/848kz6ew

JP MORGAN SAYS THIS SCAM WILL COST TRILLIONS

https://tinyurl.com/2cvtwuue

ARBITRAGE - The simultaneous purchase and sale of equivalent assets or of the same asset in multiple markets in order to exploit a temporary discrepancy in prices (OR INTEREST RATES).



Mirrored - Remarque88

