03/25/2023 Nicole Tsai of the New Federal State of China on the Wise Guys with John Tabacco Show of NewsMax: The CCP has deeply infiltrated the US. And the first thing American lawyers doing business in Communist China must agree to is to play by the CCP's rules. All the American lawyers doing business in the Communist China have made obscene money by helping Chinese state-owned enterprises owned by the PLA, such as surveillance companies like Huawei, get listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The CCP could not have infiltrated the US without the help of US sellouts.





03/25/2023 新中国联邦的妮可参加NewsMax的John Tabacco “与智者访谈”节目：中共已经深入渗透美国。在中共国做生意的美国律师必须同意的第一件事，就是遵守中国共产党的规则。这些美国律师通过帮助解放军拥有的国有企业，比如华为这样的监控公司在纽约证券交易所上市而赚了大钱。如果没有卖美贼的帮助，中共不可能渗入美国。



