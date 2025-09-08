Kaleidoscopic Transformations 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video displays kaleidoscopic images that I created with digital tools, using numerous artworks and photographs by myself and my two daughters and my granddaughters. It is entertaining and intriguing because it portrays a world beyond the viewer's imagination. It reminds us to take the time to enjoy the simple pleasures in life.