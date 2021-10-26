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I Had To REITERATE The TRUTH, Just to deal with it, I Thought to include you in my Struggle. Sadness (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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61 views • October 26, 2021
Pay ATTENTION at TEN MINUTE Mark........WOW .... IT IS ALL REAL and ALL TRUE --- 100% NO LYN -- Serpent RACE HAS BEEN CONSUMING OUR SOULS FROM THE BEGINNING.... Broken heart for Johnnye... Reality is setting in.. God Have Mercy,,, My WHOLE FAMILY Was Catholic....PREWIRED To KILL Their Own Family members into ETERNAL Destruction...How SAD SAD Sad sad sad sad
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