Parable of a Gift of Laughter

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Told by Aka, spiritual messengers of God, February 17, 1978
"And why is it that a man can laugh and cry at the same time? For it was God’s gift, the Laughing Spring within man’s eye.
Note: This parable and many others can be found in Angel Messages: Parables of Wisdom for the Thirsting Soul – https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B074CCL9SN?binding=kindle_edition&qid=1655577857&sr=8-2&ref=dbs_dp_rwt_sb_pc_tukn