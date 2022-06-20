Parable of a Gift of Laughter

Told by Aka, spiritual messengers of God, February 17, 1978







"You may think of this as a strange parable, but think one moment within your hearts. If laughter rang from your Earth this one day, one moment, around the Earth, and laughter brought good feeling, and laughter brought health, and laughter brought love — for without the laughter there would be no hope....





"And why is it that a man can laugh and cry at the same time? For it was God’s gift, the Laughing Spring within man’s eye.





"You will long wonder, and say once again we have spoken to you unto riddles. Nay, we have not. We have brought unto you this day a gift that God gave man long ago. Bring forth your laughter. Make your world a joyous world. And the preparation for the coming of the Messiah shall come tenfold before you."



Note: This parable and many others can be found in Angel Messages: Parables of Wisdom for the Thirsting Soul – https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B074CCL9SN?binding=kindle_edition&qid=1655577857&sr=8-2&ref=dbs_dp_rwt_sb_pc_tukn

