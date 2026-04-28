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Date: Apr. 28, 2026. Lesson 82-2026. Title: The Father of the Righteous Shall Greatly Rejoice
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Proverbs 23:24 reveals the ultimate reward of faithful parenting—the double joy of raising a righteous and wise child. This joy is not momentary satisfaction, but a deep, overflowing gladness rooted in a life formed by instruction, discipline, and the fear of the Lord. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles teaches how the entire chapter builds toward this promise, why righteousness and wisdom must be formed together, and how a child walking in truth becomes the greatest source of joy a parent can know.

Lesson 82-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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