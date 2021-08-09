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Die Superreichen wollen unseren Körper für ihr Internet of Bodies
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27 views • August 09, 2021
Klaus Schwab erzählt uns seine Phantasien über Totalüberwachung mit Internetvernetzten Sensoren, Aktoren, Sendern etc. in unseren Körpern für sein Konzept des Internets der Körper (Internet of Bodies), IoB. Auf der Webseite des WEF gibt es auch einen Report in Englisch dazu: http://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_IoB_briefing_paper_2020.pdf
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