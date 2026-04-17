Select ships are transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding:

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson: The opening and closing of the Strait of Hormuz does not happen in cyberspace; Iran determines this matter.

Adding:

There are reports of numerous ships turning around and heading back towards the Persian Gulf.

Adding:

2,000 ships carrying approximately 132 million barrels of oil are stuck in the Persian Gulf.

Adding:

During a phone interview with CBS News, Trump said the U.S. has not agreed to give Iran any money in exchange for its enriched uranium, saying, “No, we are not paying 10 cents.”

He also said the U.S. would work with Iran to recover the material and transport it to the United States. “Our people, together with the Iranians, are going to work together to go get it. And then we’ll take it to the United States,” he said.

Trump told CBS that Iran agreed to stop funding Hezbollah and Hamas.