BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

God is Preparing a New Generation of Ministers | Prophet Ezekiah Francis (Eng - Mal)
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 1 day ago

You were meant to carry a divine flame, not shine for yourself. As He increases in you, people will see Jesus—it's no longer you who live, but Him living through you. This message shows us how to fuse power with character—Samson’s strength with Joseph’s integrity and Samuel’s surrendered heart—so you can walk in the ministry He prepared for you. Watch now and align your life with His.


God is Preparing a New Generation of Ministers

Prophetic Time | 15 September 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬


ദൈവം പുതുതലമുറയുടെ ശുശ്രൂഷകരെ ഒരുക്കുന്നു

പ്രവചന സമയം | 15 സെപ്റ്റംബർ 2025 | പ്രവാചകൻ എസക്കിയ ഫ്രാൻസിസ് | ബരാഖാ പ്രൊഫറ്റിക് മിനിസ്ട്രീസ് ‪@BerachahMalayalam‬


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/2H97PhImO78


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/cCIO4DKbpnA


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/BK5gYYlwtdU


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/rHofRGaEBMI


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/4DosJDLlVc0


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore


https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


https://tr.ee/SOW



– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit

Keywords
lifeezekiahfrancisberachah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hunter Biden DISBARRED in Connecticut over firearm and tax convictions

Hunter Biden DISBARRED in Connecticut over firearm and tax convictions

Ramon Tomey
Israel announces plan to demolish residential buildings in West Bank&#8217;s Nur Shams camp

Israel announces plan to demolish residential buildings in West Bank’s Nur Shams camp

Kevin Hughes
The truth about food storage: Why expiration dates lie and how to stockpile smartly

The truth about food storage: Why expiration dates lie and how to stockpile smartly

Evangelyn Rodriguez
&#8220;Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family&#8221; serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

“Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family” serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

Kevin Hughes
FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

Patrick Lewis
Sleep naturally, live consciously: The modern appeal of hemp bedding

Sleep naturally, live consciously: The modern appeal of hemp bedding

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy