God is Preparing a New Generation of Ministers | Prophet Ezekiah Francis (Eng - Mal)

You were meant to carry a divine flame, not shine for yourself. As He increases in you, people will see Jesus—it's no longer you who live, but Him living through you. This message shows us how to fuse power with character—Samson’s strength with Joseph’s integrity and Samuel’s surrendered heart—so you can walk in the ministry He prepared for you. Watch now and align your life with His.
God is Preparing a New Generation of Ministers
Prophetic Time | 15 September 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries @BerachahPropheticMinistries
ദൈവം പുതുതലമുറയുടെ ശുശ്രൂഷകരെ ഒരുക്കുന്നു
പ്രവചന സമയം | 15 സെപ്റ്റംബർ 2025 | പ്രവാചകൻ എസക്കിയ ഫ്രാൻസിസ് | ബരാഖാ പ്രൊഫറ്റിക് മിനിസ്ട്രീസ് @BerachahMalayalam
