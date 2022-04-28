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Danger Ahead - Biden Creates Governmental Disinformation Board Under Department Of Homeland Security! - 042722
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170 views • April 28, 2022
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Thanks to World News Report Today for creating this video.
World News Report Today
April 27th 2022!
Biden Creates Governmental Disinformation Board Under Department Of Homeland Security!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022...
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/stat...
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/stat...
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Thanks to World News Report Today for creating this video.
World News Report Today
April 27th 2022!
Biden Creates Governmental Disinformation Board Under Department Of Homeland Security!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022...
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/stat...
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/stat...
Please share and Subscribe..
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