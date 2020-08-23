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THE VACCINE is much more insidious than we thought
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159 views • August 23, 2020
This video starts with a somewhat lighthearted bit, but then gets deadly serious. Thanks to the gun confiscation THEY pulled off a couple years ago, Australians have difficulty resisting mandatory vaccines, but many of them realize they must.
Several other of my videos and research have talked about THE VACCINE changing our DNA. This one gets into the specifics of how this new one will. You will not be the same, and you will not know it. You will be unable to remember your past self, but you will be able to follow orders.
BE AWARE.
Several other of my videos and research have talked about THE VACCINE changing our DNA. This one gets into the specifics of how this new one will. You will not be the same, and you will not know it. You will be unable to remember your past self, but you will be able to follow orders.
BE AWARE.
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