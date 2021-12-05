P.2 Pre-vax arm rub for oxygen delivery into the muscle, for detoxification of Covid-19 injection ingredients; an experiment. MVI_9460

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P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9044a539-afe0-42a2-b074-c2347bd1d618
These two common substances used as shown may deliver oxygen into the muscle at the injection site. Much of this is speculation on my behalf, and I welcome anyone with more knowledge to comment and do their own videos, with links to such, to throw more light on this possibility to at least partially detoxify the Covid-19 injection ingredients.
DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK.