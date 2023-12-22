Create New Account
DEI Is Dying
Son of the Republic
Protecting A Plagiarist

* Harvard President Claudine Gay is being protected because of her skin color amid plagiarism allegations.

* Look, a new euphemism: ‘duplicative language’!

* Lowering standards based on race is racist.


The full segment including interview with Greg Lukianoff is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (21 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343698000112

