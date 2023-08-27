Kate Shemirani: No Nurse In the UK Or The US Is Safe Anymore After Lucy Letby

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Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to bring facts to light on how nurse Lucy Letby was railroaded and how the doctors will protect themselves while giving up the nurses as patsies. This does have implications for the CONvids and the shots.Subscribe on Rumble:
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