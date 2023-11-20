Dan. 1-2 Greatest Story Ever Told, Unsealed after 1680 years!

Only the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit determine who understands the mysteries of the Kingdom of Heaven Matt. 13:11. The Lord called before time began who/when men can distinguish between God's ways and men's 1 Cor. 2:6-16. Christ will rule over His Kingdom for one thousand years, divided into two ages Eph. 2:7, by wielding, from heaven, the Royal Law of Agape Love. Satan will rule over the Kingdoms of men for 6,000 years, divided into two ages Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:3-1; James 5:7-11 with the preaching, bibles, religions, kingdoms of men by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4 and convincing us that Christ does not have all authority, that the subjective truth and pseudo-science ways of men are as good, if not superior, to the ways of God. Because of free moral agency, and for humanity to learn how desperately we need the ways of God to save us from ourselves without it being sin Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30 the supernatural God-breathed Bible was hidden Rev. 2:17; Micah 7:15 for 6,000 years Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff. The Bible is not complicated. What is complicated, that the Lord God Almighty can do, is hide it away, in plain sight, for 6,000 years. The Bible fully restored, cf. restoring the walls around Jerusalem, will instantly free humanity from Satan's mega sword Rev. 6:4, which is every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32. This is why the ways of God began with the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12 so that humanity can transition from the ways of men to the ways of God, so we can have the necessary time to get ready for judgment by overcoming the ways of men Rev. 2, 3. These are the last days, the end times of the kingdoms of men. We have 43 years of spiritual warfare, or the good fight of faith, before one faith from God Christianity, continues for about 720 years in the great wedding feast that begins in about 2067AD. The keys of the kingdom are now given 2 Pet. 3:8. The Kingdom is as one day to the Lord, or the Lord's Sabbath, but to men, it is one thousand years in the kingdom of God divided into two ages Eph. 2:7, by the kingdoms of Satan. It is time for all men everywhere to stop contradicting the Prince of Peace. We can now be involved in the second age of the great commission and take the gospel of peace to the world!

