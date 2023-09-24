What Virus?

The natural protein scraps that are called viruses are really cleaning agents and genetic debris, materials produced inside living cells of animals, plants or bacteria. Such biological nanometer-sized particles are everywhere, in the water, soil, food and air.

Unlike bacteria and fungi, these so-called viruses are not really living organisms; they have no metabolic functions of their own. Can they really take over cells causing infection and disease?

Perhaps the unproven “germ theory”, the accepted understanding of viruses and immune functions, is not accurate.

