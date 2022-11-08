$14 MILLION/ year murder at BARC Houston

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BARC Houston is killing 10-30 HEALTHY YOUNG DOGS and PUPPIES DAILY and taxpayers are paying $14 MILLION/ year for this with no oversight or accountability. We demand an Independent audit NOW because they are asking for 47 Million more. Texas has the highest kill rates in the nation
https://www.thepetitionsite.com/takeaction/405/960/208/