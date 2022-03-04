Hands-only CPR:

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Hands-only emergency CPR educational video from Canadian First Aid. How to pump blood to the brain. Life-saving technique.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jSDJWrmgsQgu/
https://archive.ph/K3o4p
https://archive.ph/DRuj5
https://web.archive.org/web/20230112104429/https://heartstrokeprod.azureedge.net/-/media/pdf-files/cpr/cpr-guideline-11132019/2019-guidelines-update-final-en.ashx
https://www.brighteon.com/2923f806-a14e-4f05-b749-56aeaee4e470
https://rumble.com/v3pog3-only-one-of-cprs-steps-is-truly-life-saving-doctor-says.html
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https://tsig.gr/media/kunena/attachments/672/cpr.jpg