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https://gnews.org/post/phlgc49f
In an interview regarding the FDA’s authorization of the CCP virus vaccine for children over six months, Dr. Heider said since children are virtually immune to the CCP virus, the decision to vaccinate them is unreasonable. Countless studies and facts have also demonstrated vaccination will make people more vulnerable to the virus and have adverse reactions