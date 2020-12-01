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Obama. Saudi Arabia, Gina where are you and Timelines
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153 views • December 01, 2020
Here are a couple of links from last night's show...
Twitter Page for the Saudi Arabia thread and great Patriot and Anon...
https://twitter.com/CodesUcq
Here is MonkeyWerx Twitter Page and Wesite - Please shop him for the holidays to support his great work!
Monkey Werx - Twitter Page
Monkey Werx - Website
Twitter Page for the Saudi Arabia thread and great Patriot and Anon...
https://twitter.com/CodesUcq
Here is MonkeyWerx Twitter Page and Wesite - Please shop him for the holidays to support his great work!
Monkey Werx - Twitter Page
Monkey Werx - Website
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