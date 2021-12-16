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NIGHT SHADOWS 12152021 -- War Rumbles and Ultimatums. War Talk Increasing, NATO Pushing Putin, Israel & Iran. Will It All Begin At the Same Time?
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120 views • December 16, 2021
While there appears to be a lot of "inside" intel going on, no one knows what the actual script will be, as trouble in the Balkans has begun once again, while Russia and NATO appear to be pouring more military gear into the Ukraine area. It also appers that China is ready to expand its area of operation which may include North Korea as well. We all know war is coming, it is not IF it is when. We have Isaiah 17, Daniel 8 and Ezekiel 38/39 wars to go! La Palma suddenly quit. but don't let that fool you and more....
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
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