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Trump's Perfect Storm Has Arrived!
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66 views • April 01, 2020
This video is for entertainment and discussion only. There is an important message at the end of the video, so please watch it all the way through. Let me know how you feel about this Plandemic. Do you believe it to be 100% real, 100% fake, 50% Real/50% fake. Do you know someone who has it? Do you work at a hospital where you can give your insight on this? How has this impacted your life?
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