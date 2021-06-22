White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1094 - Jordan Dinsmore - Report on the crime

Jordan was parking her car at the apartment complex she lived at, when Green and two juveniles jumped out of the bushes with a gun and forced her to the ground. After taking her purse and phone, they made her go into the back of her car. When none of her attackers knew how to drive a stick shift, one ran away, while the other two ordered her to drive them to an ATM. After withdrawing the maximum $300, she was ordered to drive them to their “auntie’s” house, where she was told that their friends would be raping her. She didn’t buckle her seatbelt after stopping at the ATM and, after pretending to be confused about her abductor's instructions, threw the car into neutral and jumped out of the car at 35 mph, rolling on the ground, before springing to her feet and sprinting off as her attackers tried to figure out how to stop the car. She attracted the attention of a woman who called 911 and drove her away from the scene.